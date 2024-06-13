Opera One launches native version for Windows on Arm

No Comments

Opera recently transitioned its developer browser to natively support Windows on Arm, collaborating closely with Microsoft’s App Assure team and Qualcomm Technologies to refine this implementation. Now, it has introduced its flagship browser, Opera One, to Arm-based Windows devices. The move promises a substantial performance uplift, boasting a quadruple speed increase in benchmarks.

Opera's initiative to optimize its browser for Arm architecture highlights its commitment to enhancing user experience across various platforms. By integrating with Arm-based processors, like the Snapdragon X Elite from Qualcomm, Opera One aims to deliver a more efficient browsing experience that capitalizes on the low-power consumption and cool operation of Arm's technology.

This version of Opera One leverages the architectural advantages of Arm processors, known for their energy efficiency and Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC) design. This allows for faster and smaller instructions compared to the Complex Instruction Set Computer (CISC) utilized by traditional x86 processors. This difference highlights Arm's potential to improve browsing performance while reducing energy consumption and heat generation.

Opera One's introduction on Arm is poised to attract users who have recently invested in Arm-powered Windows PCs, offering them a browser that is not only fast but also optimized for their device's unique capabilities. You can download it here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

Ransomware up 33 percent in May as new groups emerge

SIEMs cover less than 20 percent of attack techniques

Almost a third of IT assets lack some security controls

Opera One launches native version for Windows on Arm

Google pioneers clean transition tariff with NV Energy to boost clean energy access

Lack of tech understanding at executive level hinders enterprise transformation

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

83 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Windows 10 may be in its death throes, but Microsoft has reopened beta testing

6 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.