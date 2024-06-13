Opera One launches native version for Windows on Arm

Opera recently transitioned its developer browser to natively support Windows on Arm, collaborating closely with Microsoft’s App Assure team and Qualcomm Technologies to refine this implementation. Now, it has introduced its flagship browser, Opera One, to Arm-based Windows devices. The move promises a substantial performance uplift, boasting a quadruple speed increase in benchmarks.

Opera's initiative to optimize its browser for Arm architecture highlights its commitment to enhancing user experience across various platforms. By integrating with Arm-based processors, like the Snapdragon X Elite from Qualcomm, Opera One aims to deliver a more efficient browsing experience that capitalizes on the low-power consumption and cool operation of Arm's technology.

This version of Opera One leverages the architectural advantages of Arm processors, known for their energy efficiency and Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC) design. This allows for faster and smaller instructions compared to the Complex Instruction Set Computer (CISC) utilized by traditional x86 processors. This difference highlights Arm's potential to improve browsing performance while reducing energy consumption and heat generation.

Opera One's introduction on Arm is poised to attract users who have recently invested in Arm-powered Windows PCs, offering them a browser that is not only fast but also optimized for their device's unique capabilities. You can download it here now.