Enterprises plan to increase AI investment

Enterprise IT and operations leaders are planning to significantly increase their AI investments over the next 18 months, according to an independent global survey announced today by Celigo.

The survey of 1,200 people finds businesses are realizing positive results from early AI deployments, including greater productivity and efficiency, enhanced customer experience and reduced costs. Consequently 97 percent say they will increase their AI expenditure through 2025 to accelerate AI transformations across corporate departments.

"The results of the report confirm what we already knew to be true -- the AI operations revolution is well underway," says Scott Henderson, chief technology officer at Celigo. "While AI has quickly become an integral component for successful IT and Operations functions, it is more important than ever for enterprises to have an organization-wide strategy and implementation roadmap. This will inform investments to improve the efficacy of AI deployments, empower non-technical business users to implement AI solutions, and reduce obstacles that inhibit widespread adoption."

Nearly half of those surveyed say their organization is actively using AI to automate customer service/support while research and development (41 percent) and marketing (37 percent) are also cited as areas seeing positive outcomes from AI implementations. Just under 50 percent of respondents report that their organizations saw marked improvement in productivity and efficiency, 45 percent benefitted from optimized operations, and AI usage led to enhanced customer experience and helped reduce costs at nearly 40 percent of the global enterprises surveyed.

This is not to say there aren't concerns, 56 percent cite security worries surrounding the use of AI as the most significant obstacle to widespread adoption and acceptance in their workplace. Insufficient education also emerges as a barrier to AI success, as 47 percent say a lack of understanding on what AI can do for their organization has hampered implementation efforts. Additionally, 46 percent report that employees and teams fear their jobs and functions will be replaced by AI.

You can get the full report from the Celigo site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com