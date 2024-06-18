Enterprises plan to increase AI investment

No Comments

Enterprise IT and operations leaders are planning to significantly increase their AI investments over the next 18 months, according to an independent global survey announced today by Celigo.

The survey of 1,200 people finds businesses are realizing positive results from early AI deployments, including greater productivity and efficiency, enhanced customer experience and reduced costs. Consequently 97 percent say they will increase their AI expenditure through 2025 to accelerate AI transformations across corporate departments.

"The results of the report confirm what we already knew to be true -- the AI operations revolution is well underway," says Scott Henderson, chief technology officer at Celigo. "While AI has quickly become an integral component for successful IT and Operations functions, it is more important than ever for enterprises to have an organization-wide strategy and implementation roadmap. This will inform investments to improve the efficacy of AI deployments, empower non-technical business users to implement AI solutions, and reduce obstacles that inhibit widespread adoption."

Nearly half of those surveyed say their organization is actively using AI to automate customer service/support while research and development (41 percent) and marketing (37 percent) are also cited as areas seeing positive outcomes from AI implementations. Just under 50 percent of respondents report that their organizations saw marked improvement in productivity and efficiency, 45 percent benefitted from optimized operations, and AI usage led to enhanced customer experience and helped reduce costs at nearly 40 percent of the global enterprises surveyed.

This is not to say there aren't concerns, 56 percent cite security worries surrounding the use of AI as the most significant obstacle to widespread adoption and acceptance in their workplace. Insufficient education also emerges as a barrier to AI success, as 47 percent say a lack of understanding on what AI can do for their organization has hampered implementation efforts. Additionally, 46 percent report that employees and teams fear their jobs and functions will be replaced by AI.

You can get the full report from the Celigo site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprises plan to increase AI investment

Online fraud is a growing problem but businesses are fighting back

Security problems driven by increased API usage

Exploited macOS vulnerabilities increase by 30 percent

Enterprises struggle to detect hybrid cloud breaches

Microsoft launches Windows 11 24H2 for Copilot+ PCs, creating a confused multi-tier system of Windows users

Logitech launches Keys-To-Go 2 ultra-portable wireless keyboard

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

57 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

24 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.