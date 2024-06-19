Lexar launches new Professional SILVER series cards and dual-slot USB reader

Lexar has launched three new additions to its Professional SILVER card lineup: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card, the SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card, and the SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card. These cards promise impressive performance with max read speeds of 205MB/s and write speeds of 150MB/s (140MB/s for the SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card), making them ideal for fast action capture and speedy transfers. To achieve these max speeds, users can pair the cards with the Lexar Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader, which supports simultaneous reading of an SD card and a microSD card.

Rated V30, the SILVER Series cards are designed for 4K video recording at up to 60fps. Built to withstand various environments, these cards are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant, ensuring durability and reliability in challenging conditions. Additionally, Lexar offers the Lexar Recovery Tool for recovering accidentally deleted files and a lifetime limited warranty for peace of mind.

"Our SILVER series cards offer outstanding performance and reliability for users who want to capture great shots and video in 4K," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. "We're excited to offer our customers more product options so that they can find the solution that best suits their needs."

The SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card is available in 64GB ($14.99), 128GB ($29.99), and 256GB ($59.99). The SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card comes in 128GB ($29.99) and 256GB ($59.99). The SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is offered in 128GB ($24.99), 128GB 2-Pack ($49.99), 256GB ($44.99), and 256GB 2-Pack ($89.99). The Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader is priced at $17.99.

