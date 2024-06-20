Apple launches Final Cut Pro updates for iPad and Mac, introduces new AI features

Apple today unveiled the latest versions of its video editing software, Final Cut Pro, for both iPad and Mac, delivering enhancements that leverage the power of artificial intelligence to streamline video production processes. The release includes Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, both designed to improve the efficiency and flexibility of video editing workflows.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 harnesses the power of the new iPad Pro equipped with the M4 chip, offering up to twice the rendering speed and supporting four times as many streams of ProRes RAW compared to its M1 predecessor. A standout feature of the new version is the Live Multicam capability, allowing users to connect and control up to four cameras wirelessly. This feature is supported by the new Final Cut Camera app, which can also function independently on iPhone and iPad devices, providing advanced settings such as manual focus and ISO control.

Additionally, the new iPad version introduces support for external storage projects, enabling users to manage large files without consuming internal storage space. It also incorporates functionality with the Apple Pencil Pro, including new gesture controls that enhance the precision of live drawing tools.

On the Mac side, Final Cut Pro 10.8 introduces AI-driven features such as Enhance Light and Color, which automates color correction, and Smooth Slo-Mo, which seamlessly blends frames for superior slow-motion effects. These features utilize the Neural Engine of Apple silicon to optimize performance and results.

The update also improves project organization with tools that allow for customized naming of color corrections and video effects, easier navigation to clips with missing media through the timeline index, and enhanced search capabilities that include metadata like reel and scene information.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 are available as free updates for current users. New customers can purchase Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 through the App Store at a subscription price of $4.99 per month or $49 per year. Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available for a one-time fee of $299.99 on the Mac App Store.