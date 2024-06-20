Satechi launches new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger with 15W fast charging

Get ready to power up your road trips and daily drives with Satechi's latest product: the Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Tapping into the newest Qi2 technology, this charger brings you an impressive 15W of power to keep your device juiced up and ready to go.

This charger is designed with the road in mind. It sports a powerful magnetic hold ensuring your Qi2-enabled devices stay securely fastened, no matter if you're gliding on the freeway or hitting some off-road adventures. The charger also features a gentle silicone charging puck that does more than just charge -- it protects your phone from scratches and is built to withstand the test of time without cracking. What's more, it comes with a handy one-meter USB-C cable and a 25W CLA (Cigarette Light Adapter) which you can also plug into other peripherals.

Satechi’s Qi2 Wireless Car Charger offers double the power output compared to its previous models -- 15W versus the older 7.5W. This ensures your gadgets are always charged up for whatever you need, be it navigating, staying in touch, or keeping entertained. Plus, the integrated powerful magnets make sure the charging alignment is spot-on for the best efficiency.

Sleekly designed in Space Gray, the charger clips onto your car vents for easy installation and uses its elevated, soft silicone charging puck to enhance durability and prevent phone scratches. Its hinges are engineered to endure frequent adjustments, making it a sturdy companion for all types of drivers.

The Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is compatible with the entire lineup of MagSafe iPhones from the iPhone 12 through the iPhone 15 series and other Qi2-enabled devices. You should keep in mind, however, some standard Qi devices might require an additional magnetic sticker or case.

You can pick up the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger today on Satechi.net here for a reasonable $59.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.