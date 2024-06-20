TEAMGROUP unveils X1 MAX USB flash drive

TEAMGROUP has officially unveiled the X1 MAX USB flash drive, boasting exceptional performance with read and write speeds reaching up to 1,000 MB/s and a significant storage capacity of 1TB.

The X1 MAX is not only fast but also versatile, supporting both Type-C and Type-A interfaces to ensure compatibility across various devices such as desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This feature enhances its utility for professionals who require reliable and swift data transfer capabilities while juggling multiple devices.

In terms of design, the X1 MAX sports a compact frame measuring just 6.3cm, making it ideal for on-the-go situations. Its casing is crafted from a black sandblasted aluminum alloy, enhancing both the tactile and visual appeal, and aligning with the aesthetic needs of business professionals.

To further assure consumers of its quality, TEAMGROUP offers a robust five-year warranty on the X1 MAX, ensuring that it stands up to the rigors of professional use. The X1 MAX USB flash drive is set to make its market debut in early July in North America and will be available for purchase through Amazon and Newegg. Pricing is not yet revealed.