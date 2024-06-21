Any Video Converter Free 9 sports brand new interface alongside important tweaks and improvements

Anvsoft Inc has announced the release of Any Video Converter Free 9.0 its freeware video conversion and editing tool for Windows PCs and Macs.

The new release is marked by a brand-new user interface, which provides one-click access to all available tools, as well as several related improvements and tweaks.

The chief highlight in AVC Free 9.0 is the revamped user interface. After version 8’s radical redesign, it still manages to achieve its aims of being more modern and simpler to navigate. It also makes more tools directly accessible from its main page.

The new user interface is accompanied by some minor new features and improvements. The Format Convert tool adds a new option to allow users to save their output configuration – click the button next to the Format dropdown to configure it. Users can now also change the output directory for each of the suite’s tools.

Elsewhere, there’s now support for previewing added subtitles and merged videos in real time – the Merge Video tool also gains seven new transition effects.

AVC allows users to build workflows that utilize multiple tools across the suite

The version 9.x release follows on from a steady stream of improvements that marked the version 8.x lifecycle. Highlights from recent releases included various AI-powered tools including an audio-to-subtitle converter tool and AI Audio Splitter plugin, both of which are present in version 9.

Any Video Converter Free 9.0 is available now as a freeware download for PCs running Windows and Mac. A Pro version improves existing tools including adding HD/4K capabilities to the video downloader and screen recorder while lifting some restrictions on select tools. It can be purchased as a monthly ($9.95), annual ($29.95) or perpetual (currently $49.95, down from $79.95) license.