Best Windows apps this week

Many of the AI features that Microsoft is working on currently in Windows will only be available on Copilot+ PCs. This creates a multi-tier system of Windows users.

New or notably improved Windows apps

DevToys-Preview

DevToys is an open source Swiss-Army knife for developers. It offers a wide range of developer-focused tools. To name a few: JSON Formatter, Color Blindness Simulator, Text Escape / Unescape, Cron Expression Parser, or Markdown Preview.

MSEdgeTweaker

Microsoft Edge Tweaker is a small script for Windows to configure browser features. The current version can make the following changes in Edge:

Configure startup behavior, new tab and about page.

Disable importing from other browsers on launch.

Disable browser sign in and sync services.

Disable setting Edge as the default browser.

Disable Edge sidebar.

Disable shopping assistant.

Disable visual search.

Disable Gamer mode.

Disable user feedback option.

Disable search bar.

Disable browser guest mode.

Disable collections.

Vivaldi 6.8

The new version of the Chromium-based browser comes with a big list of changes. Developers have improved the built-in mail client in several meaningful ways: a new quick reply feature, improved search and previews, and more undo actions are the highlights.

The new browser version has more to offer. It displays the memory usage when hovering tabs, improves the built-in break mode, and is now capable of importing extensions from Chrome and several other browsers.