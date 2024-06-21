Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Many of the AI features that Microsoft is working on currently in Windows will only be available on Copilot+ PCs. This creates a multi-tier system of Windows users.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

DevToys-Preview

DevToys

DevToys is an open source Swiss-Army knife for developers. It offers a wide range of developer-focused tools. To name a few: JSON Formatter, Color Blindness Simulator, Text Escape / Unescape, Cron Expression Parser, or Markdown Preview.

MSEdgeTweaker

Microsoft Edge Tweaker

Microsoft Edge Tweaker is a small script for Windows to configure browser features. The current version can make the following changes in Edge:

  • Configure startup behavior, new tab and about page.
  • Disable importing from other browsers on launch.
  • Disable browser sign in and sync services.
  • Disable setting Edge as the default browser.
  • Disable Edge sidebar.
  • Disable shopping assistant.
  • Disable visual search.
  • Disable Gamer mode.
  • Disable user feedback option.
  • Disable search bar.
  • Disable browser guest mode.
  • Disable collections.

Vivaldi 6.8

Vivadi 6.8

The new version of the Chromium-based browser comes with a big list of changes. Developers have improved the built-in mail client in several meaningful ways: a new quick reply feature, improved search and previews, and more undo actions are the highlights.

The new browser version has more to offer. It displays the memory usage when hovering tabs, improves the built-in break mode, and is now capable of importing extensions from Chrome and several other browsers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Network security threats increase along with complexity

Any Video Converter Free 9 sports brand new interface alongside important tweaks and improvements

Best Windows apps this week

Using gen AI to ease the IT workload [Q&A]

Looking To boost profit margins with smart promotional tactics? What you should consider

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

Apple launches Final Cut Pro updates for iPad and Mac, introduces new AI features

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement

14 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.