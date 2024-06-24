Google unveils savvy shopping tools to help you save big this summer

Summer has officially arrived in the U.S., and it's not just the temperature that's rising -- so is the anticipation for massive summer sales. It seems everyone's gearing up to grab those hot deals that make summer shopping sizzle. In fact, recent data shows that 44 percent of shoppers are more likely to make purchases during deal days, reflecting a major shift in seasonal spending patterns.

Recognizing this trend, Google has launched new and enhanced shopping tools designed to help you score the best deals without breaking a sweat. With the introduction of an updated deals destination, you no longer have to juggle a hundred browser tabs. Google's Shopping Graph, boasting over 45 billion product listings, offers a streamlined shopping experience, ensuring you find the lowest prices in one convenient spot.

Latest deals at your fingertips

Many shoppers experience buyer's remorse during sales, often due to finding a lower price later. Google's new carousel feature when searching for "shop deals" aims to eliminate this issue by displaying the freshest deals from a variety of retailers. This includes discounts from direct-to-consumer brands, big-box stores, and luxury boutiques, neatly organized by product categories like electronics, home goods, and beauty products. A simple click lets you compare prices, read reviews, check availability, and find out delivery details.

Transparent membership prices

To further simplify online shopping, Google now shows clear pricing comparisons, including special membership deals from retailers like BestBuy and Petco. This transparency ensures that shoppers can make the most informed decisions by seeing both the regular and discounted prices available through loyalty programs.

Insightful price tracking

Google also addresses the challenge of determining if a deal is truly worthwhile. A new feature provides insights into whether a product’s sale price is genuinely advantageous by comparing it to its typical price range over the last 90 days. This helps you decide if it's the right time to buy.

Set up price alerts

For those who've been eyeing a particular item, setting up price alerts can lead to satisfying savings. Over half of U.S. shoppers are drawn to summer sales for items they've planned to buy, and Google’s price alert system notifies you when these items go on sale across the web.

This summer, Google makes navigating the flurry of discounts as easy as a summer breeze. To start exploring, visit shopping.google.com/deals, and get ready to make the most of this season's shopping opportunities.