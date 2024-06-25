Forget Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs: This TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 is the Linux laptop you really need

As the tech world buzzes about Windows 11 and its Copilot+ PCs, those in the know might want to turn their attention to something running open-source software instead. Enter the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 -- a Linux laptop that combines sleek design with powerful performance, making it the smart choice for anyone looking to step beyond mainstream closed-source offerings. With its robust features and superior portability, this is the laptop you may want.

The newly refreshed TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 has been designed to combine the functionality of a large, bright 15.3-inch screen and high-performance CPU options with the portability of an ultra-thin, lightweight aluminum body. Despite being less than 20 mm thick and weighing just 1.6 kg, the device doesn't compromise on functionality, making it ideal for both business and personal use.

Transitioning from a plastic/magnesium alloy, the new model features a durable all-aluminum chassis while maintaining its predecessor's light weight. It includes a full-size keyboard with low noise levels and a large touchpad, enhancing usability.

The device offers a choice between Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H and AMD's Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, catering to a range of power and efficiency needs. This makes it suitable for demanding tasks such as software development and media production. The cooling system, consisting of two fans and dual heatpipes, efficiently manages heat while keeping the system quiet.

Graphics are handled by integrated GPUs -- either Intel Arc graphics or AMD Radeon 780M -- supporting a variety of tasks from professional work to casual gaming. The high-resolution display provides excellent color accuracy and brightness, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 also features a 99 Wh battery, maximizing productivity on the go. It includes a range of ports for connectivity, supporting up to three external monitors and offering significant storage and memory expansion options.

With prices starting at 1,249 EUR for the AMD model (here) and 1,390 EUR for the Intel model (here), the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 is competitively priced. It will begin shipping at the end of July. And as with all TUXEDO notebooks, the InfinityBook Pro 15 comes with full Linux support, including pre-installed drivers and optional full disk encryption. It is available with either TUXEDO OS or other popular Linux distributions.

While Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs are gaining traction, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 stands out as a formidable Linux alternative. With its cutting-edge hardware, comprehensive Linux support, and stylish, durable design, this laptop is more than just a smart choice -- it’s a statement for those who value functionality and freedom in their computing experience.