Microsoft releases KB5039302 update to fix the Windows 11 Snipping Tool, restore the Show Desktop button, and more

Microsoft has released a preview version of next month's KB5039302 update for Windows 11. Although there are no security fixes, the update addresses a number of problems such as distorted audio in Snipping Tool recording and issues with ejecting USB devices.

This update also sees the welcome return of the Show Desktop button in the taskbar and brings new TAR and 7-Zip creation options to the context menu of File Explorer. But there's much more too.

With the KB5039302 update, Microsoft is making the various fixes available to everyone who installs it. This means that in addition to the problems with Snipping Tool audio and USB device ejection, issues with Japanese special character entry are also fixed.

There are also a number of changes and new features which are rolling out gradually, so if you install the update and don't see everything listed below, this is why. Microsoft draws attention to the following highlights:

There are numerous other notable changes in the update, including improvements to the Virtual Filtering Platform (VFP) within Windows nodes.

A full list of fixes, changes and additions in the KB5039302 update can be found here.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos