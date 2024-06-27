Microsoft brings Xbox cloud gaming to Amazon Fire TV: No console required

In a new announcement, Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering, shared details of a new collaboration between Xbox and Amazon. This partnership will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries to access games via the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices through cloud gaming. This initiative is set to broaden the ways in which users can enjoy gaming, eliminating the need for a traditional console.

The Xbox app will launch on Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) priced at $59.99 and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) at $49.99 starting in July. This move is geared towards attracting those new to gaming as well as providing seasoned gamers with a more flexible and cost-effective way to access their games.

To access the games, users will need a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. This setup will offer immediate access to a substantial library of games, including notable titles like 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II', 'Starfield', and 'Forza Horizon 5'. Furthermore, fans of Bethesda's Fallout series will be pleased to find 'Fallout 76' and 'Fallout 4' available for play on Fire TV devices. This addition coincides nicely with the Fallout TV series on Prime Video, which debuted in April.

The Xbox app is designed to provide a seamless gaming experience on Fire TV. Users simply need to install the app, log in with a Microsoft account, and they can start playing right away. Even non-members can enjoy 'Fortnite' without a subscription, and joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an option for those seeking broader game access. Compatible controllers include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, and PlayStation's DualSense and DualShock 4.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.