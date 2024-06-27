TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router now available

TP-Link has just launched the Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router. This router, specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts, comes with an MSRP of $599.99, but is currently available on Amazon for a promotional price of $499.99.

The Archer GE800 delivers exceptional Wi-Fi speeds up to 19Gbps, split across three bands—6 GHz at 11520 Mbps, 5 GHz at 5760 Mbps, and 2.4 GHz at 1376 Mbps. It features advanced capabilities like a 320 MHz channel, 4K-QAM technology, and compatibility with both EasyMesh and smart home systems like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Notably, the hardware includes a 10Gbps SFP+/RJ45 combo WAN/LAN port, a 10Gbps WAN/LAN port, and four 2.5Gbps LAN ports, supporting high-speed, wired connections. It also has a USB 3.0 port supporting a variety of partition formats and server functions.

Security features of the Archer GE800 are robust, featuring SPI firewall, access control, and IP & MAC binding, along with HomeShield security services that provide real-time IoT protection, malicious site blocking, intrusion prevention, and DDoS attack prevention. The router also supports multiple VPN protocols, including OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, and WireGuard, both as a server and client.

The gaming features are tailored to enhance user experience with a dedicated 5 GHz gaming band, game acceleration for devices and applications, and the WTFast Gamers Private Network (GPN) for optimized server connections. The router's Game Center includes a game panel that displays network status, router performance, RGB settings, and real-time statistics on gaming traffic.

Designed for the ultimate gaming experience, the Archer GE800 not only boosts performance but also secures and streamlines online gameplay, all while housed in a visually striking design with smooth multicolor RGB lighting. This model is a significant upgrade for serious gamers looking to enhance their gaming setup and performance.

