Will Apple Vision Pro conquer Asia after flopping in the US?

Apple’s Vision Pro has officially landed in retail stores across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Celebrations were held as Apple team members introduced the first customers in these locations to the Vision Pro. Participants had the opportunity to engage with the device through exclusive in-store demos, illustrating the potential of spatial computing.

For those eager to experience this technology firsthand, Apple invites customers to schedule personal demos at their local Apple Stores. This initiative allows individuals to explore the Vision Pro’s broad capabilities and envision its impact on their routine digital interactions.

However, the launch in Asia comes amidst mixed reactions to the Vision Pro in the USA, where it has not performed as well as expected. This raises questions about whether the Asian market will mirror the tepid response or embrace this new technology with greater enthusiasm. While Apple’s innovation is usually met with significant interest, the unique nature and current global economic climate might influence consumer reception differently in these regions.