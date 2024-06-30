Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

EndeavourOS is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special release aptly named "Endeavour.” This unique edition marks a departure from the traditional Neo or Nova series and introduces a host of big updates and fixes that promise to enhance the overall user experience and system stability.

The latest update includes an improved Calamares 24.06.1.2-1 for streamlined installations, Firefox 127.0.1-1 for a secure and fast browsing experience, Linux Kernel 6.9.6.arch1-1 for the latest system improvements, updated Mesa 24.1.2-1 and Nvidia 550.90.07-4 drivers for enhanced graphics performance, and Xorg-server 21.1.13-1 for better display management. KDE Plasma 6.1 is now available for both live and offline installations, offering a refined user interface.

This version also addresses several specific issues such as installation crashes related to deselecting EOS apps in Calamares and language selection adjustments for Italian users. Additionally, the removal of the legacy r8168 driver package from the default installation options reflects updates in the Arch repository, with most legacy Realtek hardware now supported directly by the Linux kernel.

Alongside these updates, EndeavourOS has reintroduced its ARM project, which had been briefly paused. The project’s comeback is led by the developer Pudge, who has returned after a short break. With user-friendliness in mind, the project now offers pre-configured downloadable images for ARM-based devices such as Raspberry Pi 4b and 5b, Odroid N2, and Pinebook Pro, simplifying the installation process. This renewed focus on ARM devices aligns with the project’s goal to provide comprehensive Linux support across various hardware.

For installations on older hardware using legacy BIOS, the update includes a vital workaround: creating an 8 MiB partition flagged as BIOS-GRUB using a GPT partition table ensures the correct installation of the bootloader.

As EndeavourOS continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, it presents a compelling alternative for those considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11. With its enhanced ARM support and the simplified installation process introduced in the “Endeavour” release, users can experience a flexible Linux environment that stands in contrast to the traditional Windows ecosystem. You can download the operating system here now.