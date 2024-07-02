78 percent of organizations view AI as an emerging tech risk

No Comments

A new study from cloud-based risk management platform AuditBoard finds 78 percent of organizations are tracking AI as an emerging risk while simultaneously adopting the technology themselves.

The report, based on a survey of over 400 security professionals in the US, finds more than half of enterprises surveyed report using AI to improve efficiency and enhance their digital risk posture.

Two-thirds of organizations say they prioritize AI risk assessment using existing internal processes (65 percent) and/or guidance and best practices from professional organizations (63 percent). Another 55 percent say they use current and pending laws and regulations to prioritize risk.

In addition 57 percent use AI to improve team productivityand enhance threat detection (56 percent). While 48 percent say they use it in reporting and 42 percent in automating action and response plans.

Nearly half of respondents describe their risk tolerance towards AI as very high (17 percent) or high (29 percent), while only 12 percent report a low (nine percent) or very low (three percent) AI risk tolerance. This suggests the growing acceptance of AI as an emerging technology that presents both benefits and risks.

When it comes to managing digital risk, 87 percent of companies use reportable metrics. Of this group, nearly all (97 percent) consider their metrics to be effective, with 59 percent saying the metrics they use are very effective -- underscoring the importance of data-driven decision-making.

"The findings from this survey underscore the importance of evolving digital risk management practices," says Richard Marcus, CISO at AuditBoard. "As organizations mature in their approaches, integrating advanced technologies and fostering strong collaboration will be key to staying ahead of emerging threats and protecting digital assets."

The report’s findings are being announced in conjunction with IT Risk Now 2024, AuditBoard's virtual event that brings together cybersecurity and IT risk management leaders to discuss how to handle today's most urgent challenges. You can also get the full report from the AuditBoard site.

Image credit: Nicoelnino/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

78 percent of organizations view AI as an emerging tech risk

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

Cybersecurity training needs a human touch

Microsoft announces deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization

YouTube may deem AI-generated content to be a privacy violation

Sabrent launches HB-C4WP USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Understanding data bias when using AI or ML models

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

53 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.