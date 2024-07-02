Sabrent releases Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card

Sabrent has launched the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card, designed for photographers, videographers, and digital creators who require high-speed, reliable storage solutions. This memory card supports up to 8K video recording, ensuring smooth capture of high-resolution images and videos, making it suitable for both professional and hobbyist use.

The Rocket V60 offers a capacity of up to 512GB and complies with the V60 standard, which guarantees a minimum write speed of 60MB/s. This feature is essential for uninterrupted 8K video recording. The card also satisfies the A1 standard, ensuring high input/output operations per second (IOPS) for efficient performance across various file types.

The card's design promotes broad device compatibility. It supports UHS-II technology but also works with UHS-I devices, adapting speeds to match device capabilities. It can be used in smartphones, cameras, or portable gaming consoles, facilitating quick data transfers and compatibility with numerous devices.

Sabrent has prioritized reliability in the Rocket V60 by using durable flash memory, which enhances the card's durability during extensive data transfers. This makes the Rocket V60 a reliable option for managing diverse multimedia content, from everyday files to professional-grade photos and videos.

The card is available here now, with pricing starting at $34.99.

