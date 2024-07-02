YEYIAN GAMING launches AVANCE Series 25-inch FHD 240Hz monitor

YEYIAN GAMING has announced the release of the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor (buy here now). This new addition to YEYIAN's product lineup offers a high refresh rate, fast response time, and enhanced color accuracy, designed to improve the gaming experience. Priced at $139.99, there is currently a $10 clickable coupon.

The AVANCE Series monitor is engineered to provide smooth gameplay through its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which help to minimize motion blur and ghosting. It also features a 92 percent sRGB color gamut that displays a wide range of colors for greater visual fidelity.

The monitor supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync, which aim to eliminate screen tearing and ensure consistent display performance. It also incorporates HDR10 technology, which improves color depth and contrast. The customizable RGB backlighting allows users to modify the look of their setup according to their preferences.

The AVANCE Series monitor also boasts a high contrast ratio of 3000:1 for enhanced image quality, and its thin bezel design facilitates multi-monitor configurations for an expansive viewing experience. It includes several connectivity options, such as DP1.4, HDMI 2.1, and more, to accommodate various devices.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.