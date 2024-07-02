YEYIAN GAMING launches AVANCE Series 25-inch FHD 240Hz monitor

No Comments

YEYIAN GAMING has announced the release of the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor (buy here now). This new addition to YEYIAN's product lineup offers a high refresh rate, fast response time, and enhanced color accuracy, designed to improve the gaming experience. Priced at $139.99, there is currently a $10 clickable coupon.

The AVANCE Series monitor is engineered to provide smooth gameplay through its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which help to minimize motion blur and ghosting. It also features a 92 percent sRGB color gamut that displays a wide range of colors for greater visual fidelity.

The monitor supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync, which aim to eliminate screen tearing and ensure consistent display performance. It also incorporates HDR10 technology, which improves color depth and contrast. The customizable RGB backlighting allows users to modify the look of their setup according to their preferences.

The AVANCE Series monitor also boasts a high contrast ratio of 3000:1 for enhanced image quality, and its thin bezel design facilitates multi-monitor configurations for an expansive viewing experience. It includes several connectivity options, such as DP1.4, HDMI 2.1, and more, to accommodate various devices.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

YEYIAN GAMING launches AVANCE Series 25-inch FHD 240Hz monitor

Sabrent releases Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card

Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems

78 percent of organizations view AI as an emerging tech risk

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

Cybersecurity training needs a human touch

Microsoft announces deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

65 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.