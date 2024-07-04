Nearly 1 million Hatch Baby sound machine adapters recalled: Find out if you're at risk!

Hatch Baby has issued a recall for approximately 919,400 power adapters sold with its Rest 1st Generation smart sound machines in the United States and an additional 44,352 units in Canada due to a shock hazard. The problem stems from the plastic housing of the AC power adapters which can detach when removed from the outlet, exposing the power prongs and creating a risk of electric shock.

The recalled adapters have the model number CYAP05 050100U and were sold exclusively with the Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine. These were not available for separate purchase. The affected adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing and feature labels such as "Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD" and "Made in China." They were sold from January 2019 through September 2022 at various retailers including Hatch.co, Amazon, BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids, and BestBuy, with prices ranging from $60 to $200.

Consumers who have these adapters are urged to stop using them immediately to avoid potential shocks. Hatch Baby is providing free replacement adapters to those affected. To receive a replacement, customers should unplug and cut the cord of the recalled adapter, take a photo showing the model number and the cut cord, and upload this photo to www.hatch.co/adapterrecall. Hatch is also contacting all registered owners directly to facilitate the recall process.

To date, there have been 19 reports of the adapter housing coming off, including two incidents where users experienced minor electrical shocks. Consumers seeking more information or wishing to initiate a replacement can contact Hatch Baby toll-free at 888-918-4614, by email at [email protected], or visit their website and navigate to the recall section for detailed instructions.

