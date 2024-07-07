Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

According to a new blog post, Linux Mint 22 is set to release this month, although the exact date remains uncertain. The BETA phase has been extended due to the need to address numerous critical bugs. So far, 109 bug reports have been submitted, with 53 still unresolved.

The development team has been working on issues such as AppArmor security changes causing application crashes, hardware acceleration playback libraries leading to Xorg crashes, and problems with Flatpak and Mintinstall.

Regular updates are being rolled out as the team fixes these bugs, gradually enhancing the stability of Linux Mint 22. While the traditional two-week BETA phase has been extended, the team is confident in releasing a stable version within July.

