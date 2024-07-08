Sabrent releases HB-STDK USB-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck

No Comments

Sabrent has released the HB-STDK USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub, designed specifically for use with Valve’s Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED systems. The hub features a compact design tailored to fit the portable gaming console, ensuring it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk while enhancing connectivity.

The device includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 Type-C upstream connection that provides a speed of 5Gbps, along with dual USB-A downstream ports. It also has a Type-C port for power delivery (PD3.0), capable of charging the Steam Deck during use. These features aim to support various gaming and operating system setups, including non-standard and multi-boot configurations.

Sabrent’s USB-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is now available here for $29.99, providing a straightforward, practical solution for gamers looking to expand the connectivity options of their Steam Deck systems.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Sabrent releases HB-STDK USB-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck

Google maps mouse brain

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

Microsoft finally adds spellchecking and autocorrect to Windows Notepad

Poor DMARC implementation leaves companies vulnerable to threats

How AI is changing the customer service experience [Q&A]

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

78 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

60 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.