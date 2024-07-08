Sabrent releases HB-STDK USB-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck

Sabrent has released the HB-STDK USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub, designed specifically for use with Valve’s Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED systems. The hub features a compact design tailored to fit the portable gaming console, ensuring it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk while enhancing connectivity.

The device includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 Type-C upstream connection that provides a speed of 5Gbps, along with dual USB-A downstream ports. It also has a Type-C port for power delivery (PD3.0), capable of charging the Steam Deck during use. These features aim to support various gaming and operating system setups, including non-standard and multi-boot configurations.

Sabrent’s USB-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is now available here for $29.99, providing a straightforward, practical solution for gamers looking to expand the connectivity options of their Steam Deck systems.

