Lenovo outpaces Apple in shocking PC market surge

The PC market is making a remarkable recovery, showcasing a 3 percent growth in the second quarter of 2024. This is quite impressive after a series of declines, with worldwide shipments of traditional PCs hitting 64.9 million units. Despite challenges in China, growth outside this region exceeded 5 percent, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

This resurgence is significantly fueled by the excitement around AI-enhanced PCs and a vital commercial refresh cycle. "Navigating through market maturity and various challenges, the back-to-back quarters of growth reflect a vibrant and changing landscape," commented Ryan Reith, Group Vice President at IDC.

IDC highlights that the commercial sector shows the most immediate potential for AI integration, with the consumer impact still on the horizon. Major industry players like Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD are expected to reveal more about their strategies for both consumer and commercial AI PCs later this year.

The increase in average selling prices moves away from last year's low pricing driven by excessive inventory. "Targeted promotional activities by consumer brands and richer configurations are bolstering this segment," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC.

Among the top companies, Lenovo leads with a 3.7 percent growth, outpacing Apple, which also saw a substantial 20.8 percent increase in shipments. Meanwhile, Dell experienced a slight decrease. These statistics illustrate a dynamic market poised to take advantage of technological advancements in both AI and traditional computing spaces.

Lenovo outpaces Apple in shocking PC market surge

