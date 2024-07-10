Maxell launches OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks on Amazon

No Comments

Maxell has launched the OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks. These earbuds are designed with an open fit to allow users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying audio content.

The earhooks are designed to sit securely on the outer ear and feature fast charging through a Type-C connection. They provide up to 18 hours of total playtime with the charging case, and the earbuds alone can deliver 6 hours of audio playback.

They are being offered in three colors: Arctic (White/Clear), Bubble Gum (Pink), and Ocean (Blue). You can buy them now from Amazon here for $39.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Accuracy worries delay Gen AI initiatives

UK tech execs not convinced about return on investment from AI

Maxell launches OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks on Amazon

Self-service password reset: How the cure could introduce more security ills

Get 'AI for Absolute Beginners' (worth $9.99) for FREE

Understanding the threats lurking in Microsoft Office documents

Microsoft warns Windows 11 users of forced upgrades due to impending end of service for older versions

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

79 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

60 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.