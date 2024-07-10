Maxell launches OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks on Amazon

Maxell has launched the OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks. These earbuds are designed with an open fit to allow users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying audio content.

The earhooks are designed to sit securely on the outer ear and feature fast charging through a Type-C connection. They provide up to 18 hours of total playtime with the charging case, and the earbuds alone can deliver 6 hours of audio playback.

They are being offered in three colors: Arctic (White/Clear), Bubble Gum (Pink), and Ocean (Blue). You can buy them now from Amazon here for $39.99.

