Microsoft releases KB5040427 update to fix bugs and make significant changes to Copilot in Windows 10

Windows 10 laptop

Copilot being added to Windows 10 was something of a surprise for an operating system that is very much breathing its last. And more than just bringing the AI-powered assistant to Windows 10, Microsoft is continuing to update it with big changes.

The release of the KB5040427 update for Windows 10 this Patch Tuesday is a good example. Microsoft has used this update to fix lots of OS bugs -- including an infuriating taskbar niggle – and also tweaked Copilot to make it function like an app.

Microsoft proudly proclaims that “the Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar and behaves like an app” -- something many people would argue should have been the case from the very start. The change means that the Copilot window can be resized and moved around just like other apps.

Patch Tuesday releases are always used to address issues with Windows and the KB5040427 update is no different. Fixed with this release is a right-click bug that made the Open With dialog appear unbidden, and another that saw taskbar jump list actions not being completed when selected.

Two other significant updates are:

  • Windows Installer. When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1.
  • Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol. This issue is related to MD5 collisions.

Full details can be found here.

Image credit: MonticellloDreamstime.com

