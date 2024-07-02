Microsoft announces deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization

Microsoft goes through phases of deprecating features from Windows and other software and services it produces. The latest for the chopping block is a component of Windows Server Update Services -- driver synchronization.

While certainly not something that is used by everyone, WSUS driver synchronization gives sysadmins a handy way to sync driver updates across networked devices. But now the clock is ticking, as Microsoft has announced that the feature is heading to the graveyard.

As is so often the case, Microsoft cites low usage as the reason for deprecation. That said, with usage figures of 34 percent of WSUS users, not as low as you might expect, deprecation is perhaps a little surprising.

Announcing the plans on the Windows IT Pro blog, Microsoft's Paul Reed says:

If you've been using driver synchronization updates via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), you may already be aware of the newest cloud-based driver services. Many are already enjoying the benefits of managing their driver updates with Microsoft cloud. This means that we’ll soon be deprecating WSUS driver synchronization. Thanks to everyone who participated in our WSUS driver synchronization deprecation survey. Your input has helped us to plan an optimal transition for you and your organization. Out of the participants who use WSUS, only 34% reported that they use it to synchronize drivers. Most of this 34% reported that they are in the process of implementing a different solution and don’t anticipate any problems with deprecation. Only 8% of participants indicated concerns over potential effects from deprecation, and we want to help everyone to get ready.

There is time to prepare; Microsoft says that WSUS driver synchronization is scheduled for deprecation on April 18, 2025. The company will continue to provide drivers on the Microsoft Update catalog, but importing them into WSUS will not be possible

Device Driver Packages is suggested as an alternative means of distributing drivers across a network.

Check out Microsoft's blog post for further details and helpful links.

Image credit: Walter_Cicchetti / depositphotos