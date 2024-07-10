Microsoft warns Windows 11 users of forced upgrades due to impending end of service for older versions

Microsoft has issued a reminder to anyone using older editions of Windows 11 that their operating system is about to reach end of servicing.

Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2 will no longer receive security updates as of October. To avoid the problem of leaving people with an insecure and unsupported operating system, Microsoft has a solution: forced upgrades.

In a message posted on the Windows release health pages, Microsoft has given users three-months’ notice for the older editions of Windows 11 losing support. Headed “90-Day Reminder: Upcoming end of servicing date for some editions of Windows 11, versions 21H2 and 22H2”, the announcement warns:

On October 8, 2024, Windows 11, version 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) and Windows 11, version 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will reach end of servicing. The upcoming October 2024 security update, to be released on October 8, 2024, will be the last update available for these editions. After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

Going on to describe the forced upgrades that users can expect, Microsoft says:

To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 business devices not managed by IT departments when these are nearing end of servicing. Moving to Windows 11, version 23H2 keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health.

There are few, if any, good reasons for wanting -- or, indeed, needing -- to stick with these older versions of Windows 11 so, while the idea of forced upgrades may stick in the craw, it is an understandable move by Microsoft.

More details, including links to helpful resources, are available here.