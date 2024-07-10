Sony ZV-E10 II camera debuts

Sony Electronics has unveiled the ZV-E10 II, the eagerly awaited successor to the widely popular ZV-E10 mirrorless camera, acclaimed for its versatility and ease of use in content creation. The new ZV-E10 II not only retains the beloved features of its predecessor but also introduces enhancements to cater even more effectively to the needs of creators.

The ZV-E10 II is equipped with an updated 26-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor and Sony’s latest BIONZ XR image processing engine, promising higher image quality and faster processing speeds. This second-generation model boasts enhanced autofocus capabilities, improved video features including a Cinematic Vlog Setting, and a redesigned user interface that supports vertical content creation seamlessly.

In addition to the camera, Sony has announced the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens, designed to complement the ZV-E10 II. This compact zoom lens is lighter and features improved autofocus and video performance, making it an ideal match for the new camera.

Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics, emphasized the commitment to simplicity and high-quality output. "With the ZV-E10 II, we are enhancing our technology to help creators at all skill levels bring their visions to life with ease," said Cheng.

The ZV-E10 II also offers a variety of features to simplify the content creation process:

  • A vari-angle LCD screen and a range of Creative Look settings allow for easy customization of visuals.
  • The camera includes a large-capacity Z battery, facilitating extended shooting sessions without frequent recharges.
  • Enhanced connectivity features support live streaming and expedite data transfer, enabling creators to share their work effortlessly.

The ZV-E10 II will be available in North America by the end of July 2024, priced at $999 for the body alone, or $1,099 as part of a kit with the E PZ 16-50mm lens. The lens will also be sold separately for $299, starting in August 2024.

