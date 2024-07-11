Cybersecurity pros don't like being ignored

No Comments

A new survey reveals that 29 percent of security professionals say their biggest frustration is that their advice is being ignored.

The study, conducted by security awareness specialist KnowBe4 at Infosecurity Europe 2024 in London, finds other issues include a stated a lack of skilled workers to employ (15 percent), while a further 13 percent highlight working in an inadequate security culture or environment is their biggest complaint, with the same percentage claiming they have too many tools to manage at their organizations.

"Whilst the frustrations here are all entirely valid, this highlights the importance of fostering a robust security culture within organizations, where cybersecurity is viewed as a shared responsibility rather than the sole responsibility of the IT department," says Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. "Organizations must shift away from the antiquated once-a-year training model, where they inundate employees with an overwhelming amount of information over an hour or more in a bid to complete the training."

The research was conducted during the UK general election campaign, during which one of the policies under discussion was the possible introduction of some form of 'National Service.' Only 33 percent of security professionals supported this, however, the figure jumps to 48 percent if it were to incorporate cybersecurity education.

"This division in perspectives highlights the complexity of the issue but provides evidence that there is a growing recognition of the urgent need to expand cybersecurity education, particularly to the younger generation, and equip individuals with the necessary skills to navigate this increasingly digital world safely," adds Malik. "Yet, the equal number of those who are unsure or opposed underscores the contentious nature of using National Service for this purpose which can arise from hesitation about the effectiveness of the program or the practical challenges of implementing them."

You can see the full findings on the KnowBe4 site.

Image credit: Artofphoto/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Surfshark launches Alternative Number

Cybersecurity pros don't like being ignored

Offices not prepared for hybrid working

Breaches increase despite confidence in security measures

Sony ZV-E10 II camera debuts

Accuracy worries delay Gen AI initiatives

UK tech execs not convinced about return on investment from AI

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

79 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

60 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

29 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

16 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.