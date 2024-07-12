Ampace Andes 1500 redefines portable power with ultra-fast charging

Ampace has officially launched the Andes 1500, a portable power station that offers extraordinary charging capabilities and longevity. The Andes 1500, powered by Ampace's exclusive A-Boost technology, can fully charge in just 55 minutes, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing user convenience.

The Andes 1500 introduces a new era of fast charging, boasting an 1800W AC input that enables a full charge from zero in under an hour. It also supports solar and car socket inputs, making it ideal for on-the-go charging needs. The unit offers an insane 1462Wh capacity and features 13 different ports, ensuring that users can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Ampace has pushed the limits with a portable power solution that supports up to 6,000 charge cycles, thanks to its high-quality commercial-grade LFP battery cells and a sophisticated battery management system. The power station's advanced features include a high-frequency bidirectional power conversion system and a digital signal processor, achieving up to 95 percent inverter efficiency and providing extra battery energy.

The Andes 1500's functionalities can be easily controlled and monitored through the Ampace App. This allows users to customize settings, update firmware, and manage power efficiently. How cool is that?

With a 2400W rated AC output and the ability to surge up to 3600W, the Andes 1500 can power nearly all household appliances and more. It's built to endure with UL-certified, high-quality LFP battery cells that offer enhanced safety and performance, even under extreme conditions.

The Ampace Andes 1500 is not just a portable power station; it's a lifeline for those who thrive on being mobile, from remote workers to outdoor adventurers. The quick charging capabilities ensure that users waste no time waiting for devices to recharge, making it perfect for those who need to stay powered throughout the day without access to a steady power source.

For anyone who enjoys camping, traveling, or working remotely where power access is unpredictable, the Andes 1500 offers independence from the grid, allowing them to bring their electrical independence wherever they go. This device not only brings convenience into off-grid living but also acts as a reliable backup during emergencies, ensuring that one's critical devices remain operational during power outages.

Ampace shares specifications below.

Feature Details
Battery Capacity 1462Wh
Cell Chemistry LiFePO4 (LFP)
Battery Life Cycle 6,000 Cycles
Charging Time (0-100%)
  • AC Charging: 55 min (Max. 1800W)
  • Solar Charging: 3-5 Hours (Max. 600W)
  • Car Charging: 12 Hours (Max. 96W)
Ports
  • AC Output (x4): 120V, 60Hz, 2400W (3600W Peak)
  • USB-A Output (x4): Quick Charge 3.0, 18W Max
  • USB-C Output (x2): 100W Max, (5V/9V/12V/15V/3A, 20V/5A)
  • Car Socket (x1): 12.6V/9.5A, 120W max
  • DC 5521 Output (x2): 12.6V/9.5A, 120W max

The Andes 1500 is available from the Ampace online store now with an official retail price of $1,399. However, a special early bird discount of $400 brings the cost to just $999! That is an amazing deal. Additional discounts will be available for newsletter subscribers and during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

