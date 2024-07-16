Druva adds new threat hunting capability

Data security company Druva is adding to its platform with a new threat hunting capability that empowers IT and security teams to search their global data footprint for indicators of compromise (IOCs).

The company is also announcing the expanded global availability of Managed Data Detection and Response (Managed DDR), a service that uses a combination of technology and human expertise to proactively monitor customer backups for faster detection of and response to threats.

"With today's more advanced and persistent threats, we need to go beyond perimeter-based security. Cybersecurity needs to be complemented with the power of data to handle these risks," says Jaspreet Singh, CEO and co-founder of Druva. "Druva's 100 percent SaaS approach seamlessly consolidates and contextualizes data across all workloads, enabling customers to bolster cyber resilience and accelerate incident response."

Powered by rich metadata, Druva's threat hunting enables incident response teams to identify and remediate IOCs, such as specific file extensions or file patterns, across the entire data estate. Druva scans multiple backups to create a curated snapshot and identify the most recent, clean version of each file, minimizing data loss, ensuring secure recovery, and accelerating the recovery process.

With its Managed DDR service Druva offers expert analysis to provide data insights for anomalous behavior. There are pre-built response runbooks and automatic lockdown of backups to safeguard data and expedited support and expert assistance to customer IR teams during cyber recovery.

"Backups are the last line of defense. In the event they are compromised, organizations need to know they're still able to recover," says Phil Goodwin, research vice president at IDC. "Druva not only guarantees recovery, but they also complement existing security tools with its approach to data security. The Druva Data Security Cloud provides customers with the context-rich insights that security and IR teams need to quickly respond to and effectively remediate threats."

You can find out more on the Druva blog.

Image credit: alexskopje/depositphotos.com

