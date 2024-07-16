Zyxel releases new firmware for 10Gbps internet speeds on Wi-Fi 6E gateway

Zyxel has just released a new firmware update for its EX7710 Wi-Fi 6E Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Gateway, showcasing its capability to support 10Gbps internet speeds, a first in the industry validated by OpenSync certification. This announcement sets the EX7710 apart as the only 10G gateway to achieve multi-gig speeds across OpenSync’s HomePass and WorkPass applications.

The EX7710 harnesses Speedtest Embedded by Ookla, a reliable tool for bandwidth measurement. Originally, during the certification phase, the device's full potential was not met, capping at 5Gbps due to the inability to use the hardware accelerator for internet testing. Addressing this, Zyxel released a firmware patch now hosted on the OpenSync cloud, which effectively validates the device's full 10Gbps throughput.

Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the update, stating, "This new firmware marks the culmination of our efforts to accurately reflect the 10Gbps speeds for ISPs using our devices." He highlighted that the EX7710's enhanced speed capabilities allow subscribers to experience outstanding connectivity with minimal latency.

Additionally, Speedtest Embedded utilizes a global network of servers to assess communication network characteristics. While not all public servers support 10 Gbps, Ookla provides an option for testing on a company’s private servers via the OpenSync platform, offering a more accurate understanding of specific network performance.