CORSAIR launches TC500 LUXE premium gaming chair

CORSAIR has launched the TC500 LUXE, the latest addition to its line of premium gaming chairs. The new model aims to offer a combination of comfort and style, designed to meet the needs of both gamers and professionals.

The TC500 LUXE is constructed with a solid steel frame and a sturdy metal base, designed for long-lasting use. It targets gamers, creators, and anyone who spends significant time at a desk, providing a blend of comfort and durability.

The TC500 LUXE features a design focused on comfort, crafted from breathable, high-quality fabric. Available in three colors, the chair incorporates a quilted seat and backrest that enhance both its comfort and appearance. It is designed with a wider and flatter seat to accommodate a range of body types and seating preferences, making it suitable for long periods of use.

Adjustability is a key feature of the TC500 LUXE. It includes adjustable lumbar support that can be tailored for individual back relief, and a detachable memory foam neck pillow for head and neck support. The chair’s Omniflex armrests are adjustable in various directions to optimize arm placement. Additionally, the backrest can recline from 90 to 160 degrees, facilitating easy transition from work to relaxation.

Now available for purchase, the TC500 LUXE can be found on the CORSAIR web store here for $499.99. It is backed by a two-year warranty and support from CORSAIR’s customer service and technical support network.

