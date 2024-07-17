Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

Nobara Project, a modified version of Fedora Linux, has officially released its long-awaited version 40. After overcoming numerous challenges, including delays from extensive development requirements such as updates for KDE 6.1.1, GNOME 46, and Nvidia drivers, Nobara 40 has been designed to provide a smoother transition for users switching from Windows 11, improving on the shortcomings of its predecessor's release.

The latest update introduces a fully redesigned “Update System” App, now developed as a Python GUI application, which replaces the older bash script format. This application is better integrated with the Nobara Package Manager, enhancing user experience with a system tray app for update notifications. The package manager itself has been significantly improved, now enabling easier management of flatpaks directly through a more user-friendly GUI, which obviates the need for third-party software stores like KDE Discover or GNOME Software for system packages.

Desktop environments have seen substantial upgrades; KDE has been updated to 6.1.1, and GNOME to version 46, each following Fedora’s packaging strategies but with distinct Nobara customizations. In terms of gaming, Gamescope has received regular updates and patches to support various modes from desktop to handheld, indicating a strong focus on enhancing Linux gaming capabilities.

Hardware and software support has been broadened, with the latest kernel version 6.8.12 being tested and patched for a variety of devices. Additionally, Nobara 40 has reverted to using Firefox as its default browser and has opted for LibreOffice over OnlyOffice, highlighting a focus on software compatibility and stability.

For content creators, OBS Studio has been updated to version 30.2.0 and now includes new plugins that support more sophisticated video capturing and streaming options. This underscores Nobara's commitment to supporting professional content creation on Linux.

In a move towards greater transparency and community engagement, the Nobara Project has moved all its package modifications and custom package sources to GitHub. This change aims to enhance community contributions and accessibility, making it easier for users to engage with and contribute to the development process.

With these updates, Nobara 40 stands out as a top choice for users looking to switch from Windows 11 to a stable, feature-rich Linux environment, fostering a smooth transition and encouraging community involvement in its ongoing development. For those interested in trying Nobara 40, you can download it from the official website here.