Google URL Shortener to end in 2025

Google's URL Shortener service will be fully discontinued after August 25, 2025. Originally transitioned to Firebase Dynamic Links in 2018, the service stopped accepting new URLs but continued to support existing ones. Now, Google has announced it will cease serving these links.

Starting August 23, 2024, users will encounter an interstitial page on some goo.gl links. This page will notify users of the service’s impending shutdown and will increasingly appear before the links direct to their original destinations. After August 25, 2025, all goo.gl links will return a 404 error.

Developers should transition away from goo.gl links as soon as possible. The interstitial page may interfere with link redirection and affect social metadata. To mitigate disruptions, the interstitial page can be bypassed by adding the query parameter “si=1” to existing links.

