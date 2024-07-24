Almost three-quarters of US companies have a deepfake response plan

Given the level of worry around the influence of deepfakes -- as we reported yesterday -- it's perhaps not surprising to learn that companies are developing their own deepfake response plans.

A new survey of over 2,600 global IT and cybersecurity professionals, from software recommendation engine GetApp, finds 73 percent of US respondents report that their organization has developed a deepfake response plan.

Among US respondents, 69 percent are required to use biometric authentication to enhance cybersecurity, above the global average of 53 percent. However, trust in these systems is diminishing, with 36 percent expressing significant concern about AI's growing capabilities to fabricate synthetic biometric data for fraud.

Globally 49 percent of professionals globally have privacy concerns and 38 percent fear potential identity theft from using biometric protections.

In addition 60 percent of global IT and security professionals say their companies have developed measures to defend against AI-generated deepfake attacks. 77 percent report that their companies have increased cybersecurity investments over the last 18 months.

"Company leaders need reassurance that their protections can still work to defend them against threats," says David Jani, senior security analyst at GetApp. "In practice, this requires executives to review how they guard access to their systems and understand the best ways to rise to the challenge of newer, more targeted fraud."

Global respondents who have already suffered cyberattacks are turning to measures that can be employed immediately and often at minimal cost to shore up vulnerabilities. These include improving network security, prioritizing software updates, and strengthening password policies. Additionally, many US respondents (49 percent) are focusing on using more data encryption solutions to protect their data.

You can get the full report on the GetApp site.

Image credit: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com