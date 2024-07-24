Micron 9550 NVMe SSD is world’s fastest for data centers

Micron has introduced the 9550 NVMe SSD, heralded as the fastest SSD for data centers, particularly optimized for AI workloads. This product integrates Micron's proprietary technologies including its controller, NAND, DRAM, and firmware into a cohesive solution designed for high performance, power efficiency, and enhanced security in data center operations.

The Micron 9550 SSD boasts sequential read speeds of 14.0GB/s and write speeds of 10.0GB/s, claiming up to 67 percent better performance compared to similar SSDs on the market. It also excels in random read and write speeds, which are essential for demanding AI applications such as large language models and graph neural networks. The SSD notably improves workload completion times by up to 33 percent in specific AI training tasks and increases throughput for NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage by up to 34 percent.

Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Data Center Storage group, stated, “The Micron 9550 SSD represents a giant leap forward for data center storage, delivering a staggering 3.3 million IOPS while consuming up to 43 percent less power than comparable SSDs in AI workloads such as GNN and LLM training.”

Rob Davis, vice president of Storage Technology at NVIDIA, commented, “Enhancing data center efficiency and performance for AI workloads is pivotal to reducing costs and ensuring reliable operations for enterprises everywhere. With the integration of NVIDIA technologies, the Micron 9550 SSD can provide powerful storage for AI.”

Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD, highlighted, “Innovation in storage technologies is a critical aspect of powering latency sensitive workloads such as AI and business critical enterprise applications. Our deep collaboration with Micron and partners across the ecosystem will ensure the full capabilities of the new 9550 SSDs are enabled on AMD EPYC-based servers.”

Debendra Das Sharma, Senior Fellow and Chief I/O Architect at Intel, remarked, “Intel is pleased to see Micron enter the PCIe Gen5 market with the Micron 9550 NVMe SSD. This PCIe Gen5 SSD aligns well with Intel’s PCIe Gen5 CPU platforms, specifically Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon, 5th Gen Xeon, and Intel Xeon 6 processors.”

The Micron 9550 SSD is available in a range of capacities and form factors, designed to meet the requirements of the latest PCIe Gen5 server designs. The product is currently being sampled globally.