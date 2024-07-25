Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

Linux Mint 22, dubbed "Wilma," offers several reasons for users to consider switching from Windows 11. This latest release, a long-term support version backed until 2029, introduces a suite of refinements aimed at enhancing the desktop experience. With improved localization, enhanced hardware compatibility, and a focus on security, Linux Mint 22 seems tailored for a seamless transition from the familiar confines of Windows.

One of the key improvements in Linux Mint 22 is its language support. The installation process has been streamlined to remove unnecessary language packages, resulting in significant disk space savings. For users with internet connectivity during setup, the system automatically downloads language packs for their selected language. This version supports several languages without needing an internet connection, including English, German, and Spanish, among others.

Linux Mint 22 is built on the new Ubuntu 24.04 package base and employs the latest 6.8 version of the Linux kernel. This ensures better compatibility with modern hardware. The default sound server has transitioned to Pipewire, promising improved audio handling. Significant updates include support for the Debian DEB822 format in Software Sources and upgraded themes to accommodate GTK4, enhancing visual appeal and functionality.

One notable feature is the exclusion of Thunderbird as a Snap package. In response to Ubuntu's shift to Snap, Linux Mint has taken up the mantle to maintain Thunderbird as a native .deb package, ensuring that users continue to have a reliable email client without the complexities of Snap packages.

The updated Software Manager in Linux Mint 22 boasts faster loading times and a sleeker interface. It features improved multi-threading, a new preferences page, and an engaging banner slideshow, making software management both efficient and visually pleasing.

Security has been a significant focus in this release. The Linux Mint team has disabled unverified Flatpaks by default, mitigating potential security risks. Users are cautioned about these risks and are reminded to ensure the sources of their software are trustworthy.

For communication, Linux Mint has replaced Hexchat with Matrix, an open network that provides a modern chat experience similar to Slack or Discord. It includes persistent discussions, multimedia support, and is accessible via the preinstalled Matrix Web App.

Additionally, the new Cinnamon 6.2 environment in Linux Mint 22 introduces several usability enhancements. These include a new layout editor for Nemo actions, improved applet precision, and support for Wayland in the Clutter polkit agent, which represents a step forward in Linux desktop environments.

With a ton of new features and a strong emphasis on user-friendly enhancements, Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" not only invites Windows 11 users to switch but also provides a solid platform for existing Linux enthusiasts looking for an upgrade. Download it here now.