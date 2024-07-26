Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed a new issue this week that affects Windows 10 and 11 PCs that have the July security updates installed. These may boot into BitLocker Recovery where the BitLocker Recovery Key needs to be provided to proceed.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Advanced Renamer 4.0 Beta (€20)

Advanced Renamer is a veteran file renamer for Windows and Mac devices. The next major release is now available as a Beta.

It introduces plenty of changes, including native metadata extraction (for use in rename operations), speed improvements, and a lot more.

Camomile 

Camomile is a free app that claims to reduce the temperature of the processor by adjusting the CPU voltage and frequency. This in turn extends battery life and operations.

Downside is that the change impacts performance. This may not be noticeable on light tasks, but it may be noticeable on heavy tasks, such as running computer games.

Smarty Uninstaller

The commercial product has been released as freeware recently. It can be used to remove software in bulk or individually from a Windows PC.

Its leftover scan checks if the uninstaller missed files or data, so that it can be removed as well.

