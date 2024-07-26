Cracked screens, damaged sockets and delinquent dogs -- how Brits damage their tech

No Comments

As we've become more reliant on tech devices we use them in more places that ever before, which in turn means more opportunities for them to suffer mishaps.

A new report from Secure Data Recovery UK looks at the common ways that people damage or lose their tech and at some of the weirder ones too.

Where phones are concerned, cracking the screen is top of the list with 77.44 percent having done it and around one in six currently walking around with a cracked screen. Getting something stuck in the charging or headphone socket comes next at 51.12 percent, followed by spilled drinks (48.94 percent), and throwing the phone (46.64 percent).

Some perennial favorites come further down the list: dropping the phone in the toilet (29.35 percent), leaving it on public transport (16.9 percent), leaving it in a coffee shop, bar or restaurant (16.09 percent), and leaving it on top of a car (six percent).

Among the more creative mishaps are dropping a phone and then running over it with a lawnmower, dropping a phone in a can of paint, dropping weights on it at the gym, and having a cow stand on it.

You might think that computers would be a bit safer but it seems Brits manage to do unspeakable things to those too. 43.27 percent have dropped a computer, 37.07 percent spilled a drink on it, 28.50 percent have damaged a computer by spilling food on it, and 28.83 percent have lost or broken keys -- kudos here to the respondent whose dog ate some of the keys.

Pets have accounted for other issues too, including a cat peeing on a MacBook, a dog knocking a laptop off a table by wagging its tail, and a cat getting tangled in a charging cable leading to a damaged socket.

You can see more tales of tech woe on the Secure Data Recovery blog.

Image credit: Yekatseryna Netuk/Dreamstime.com


No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Kali Linux Penetration Testing Bible' (worth $25) for FREE

Microsoft's latest SNAFU sees July security update throwing Windows users into BitLocker recovery mode

Cracked screens, damaged sockets and delinquent dogs -- how Brits damage their tech

Windows 11 users are finally getting back more control over mouse settings

Best Windows apps this week

TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD

Microsoft-owned GitHub is haunted by ghost accounts spreading malware

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

86 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

20 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.