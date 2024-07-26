Get 'Kali Linux Penetration Testing Bible' (worth $25) for FREE

Kali is a popular and powerful Linux distribution used by cybersecurity professionals around the world. Penetration testers must master Kali’s varied library of tools to be effective at their work. The Kali Linux Penetration Testing Bible is the hands-on and methodology guide for pentesting with Kali.

You’ll discover everything you need to know about the tools and techniques hackers use to gain access to systems like yours so you can erect reliable defenses for your virtual assets. Whether you’re new to the field or an established pentester, you’ll find what you need in this comprehensive guide.

Learn how to:

  • Build a modern dockerized environment
  • Discover the fundamentals of the bash language in Linux
  • Use a variety of effective techniques to find vulnerabilities (OSINT, Network Scan, and more)
  • Analyze your findings and identify false positives and uncover advanced subjects, like buffer overflow, lateral movement, and privilege escalation
  • Apply practical and efficient pentesting workflows
  • Learn about Modern Web Application Security Secure SDLC
  • Automate your penetration testing with Python

Kali Linux Penetration Testing Bible, from Wiley, usually retails for $25 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 6, so act fast.

Get 'Kali Linux Penetration Testing Bible' (worth $25) for FREE

