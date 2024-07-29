ADATA launches LEGEND 970 PRO PCIe Gen5 SSD

ADATA has launched the LEGEND 970 PRO PCIe Gen5 solid state drive. The SSD features an active cooled heatsink that efficiently reduces temperatures by up to 20 percent, enhancing long-term performance stability and reliability. This drive is the first in the market to power its micro-fan directly from the M.2 slot, a design that ensures a tidy setup without the need for additional power cables.

The LEGEND 970 PRO's cooling system features a double-layered aluminum heatsink integrated with air ducts to effectively manage airflow. This setup not only maintains the SSD at optimal temperatures but also fits neatly into compact spaces, making it ideal for systems with limited room.

Equipped with the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 interface and adhering to the NVMe 2.0 standard, the LEGEND 970 PRO offers staggering read and write speeds of 14,000MB/s and 11,000MB/s, respectively. Its backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 ensures that users can upgrade without changing other components. The SSD also boasts enhanced multitasking capabilities with its superior IOPS performance, making it a perfect choice for demanding applications like 3D animation and AI rendering.

Built with 232-layer 3D NAND flash memory, the LEGEND 970 PRO offers a high TBW rating that promises longevity. It incorporates advanced data protection features, including LDPC error correction and encryption technologies like TCG OPAL, to secure data against potential threats. ADATA even offers a five-year limited warranty.

With capacities up to 4TB, the LEGEND 970 PRO SSD from ADATA is designed to meet the needs of professionals and enthusiasts alike who require top-notch performance and reliability. Its unique active cooling technology and powerful performance specs make it a standout product in the crowded SSD market. You can soon buy it here.

