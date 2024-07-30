Cooler Master launches HAF 5 Pro and NR2 Pro: High-performance PCs with advanced cooling

Cooler Master has announced the release of two new PC systems, the HAF 5 Pro and NR2 Pro, which are designed to cater to high-performance computing needs with a focus on advanced cooling technology. These systems aim to meet the demands of both gamers and professionals seeking robust performance.

The HAF 5 Pro is built with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, targeting users who need to handle intensive gaming and professional tasks without compromise. The system features up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, facilitating seamless multitasking and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD that ensures quick load times. It also includes Cooler Master's Hyper 212 heat pipe technology, which enhances the cooling efficiency, vital for maintaining optimal performance under heavy loads.

On the other hand, the NR2 Pro is tailored for those looking for high performance in a more compact form. It includes an Intel Core i9-14900K processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, making it powerful enough for demanding applications and immersive gaming experiences. The system is equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM and a 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD, offering both speed and ample storage space. For cooling, it features a 280mm Cooler Master AIO liquid cooler and a 3rd-generation CPU pump, which helps manage heat effectively.

Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master, commented on the launch, stating, "At Cooler Master, we strive to blend cutting-edge technology with innovative design. The HAF 5 Pro and NR2 Pro exemplify our commitment to excellence. We are excited to bring these revolutionary systems to our users."

