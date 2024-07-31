'Yo quiero' Voice AI: Taco Bell enhances U.S. drive-thrus with new technology

Yum! Brands, owner of Taco Bell, has announced the expansion of its Voice AI technology to additional drive-thru locations across the U.S., aiming to equip hundreds of stores by the end of 2024. This development is part of a larger plan to eventually deploy Voice AI technology in Taco Bell drive-thrus worldwide.

The Voice AI technology, already operational in more than 100 Taco Bell drive-thrus across 13 states, seeks to streamline operations for team members and improve the ordering process for customers. The reported benefits include reducing the workload for team members, enhancing order accuracy, providing a consistent and amiable customer interaction, and decreasing wait times, which collectively contribute to Taco Bell's and Yum! Brands' growth objectives.

Lawrence Kim, Chief Innovation Officer at Yum! Brands, emphasized the integration of digital technology into their business strategy, noting, "After more than two years of developing and testing the Voice AI technology, we are seeing positive results in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

The technology integrates with Taco Bell's existing digital infrastructure, including digital menu boards and the Poseidon POS system. It is also planned to sync with the upcoming version of the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program later this year.

Dane Mathews, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Taco Bell, highlighted the dual benefits of the technology, stating, "Voice AI not only assists in reducing the task load on our team members, allowing them more time for customer service, but it also opens new avenues for customer engagement."

Additionally, the implementation of Voice AI technology is being tested in five KFC restaurants in Australia, where it has also been well-received by both consumers and staff.