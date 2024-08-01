Sabrent unveils Rocket XTRM5 Thunderbolt 5 SSD

Sabrent has announced the Rocket XTRM5, an external solid state drive using Intel's cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5. This new portable SSD is not just about speed; it's also crafted for convenience and durability.

Featuring a rugged design, the Rocket XTRM5 is designed to withstand the rigors of heavy use while maintaining peak performance. It comes with a high-quality Thunderbolt 5 cable and a protective silicone sleeve, ensuring it remains safe and secure during transport.

The SSD is bus-powered, which simplifies the user experience by eliminating the need for an external power source. This plug-and-play capability is enhanced by automatic connection detection, making it incredibly user-friendly. Simply connect the drive to your device, and you're ready to go with instant drag-and-drop access.

The Rocket XTRM5 SSD's combination of speed, durability, and ease of use makes it an exceptional choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike who need reliable, high-speed storage on the go. Unfortunately, both pricing and availability are not yet known.