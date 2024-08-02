Revolutionary ACEMAGIC X1 dual-screen Windows 11 laptop launches for $899

ACEMAGIC has officially launched the X1, a revolutionary Windows 11 laptop that pairs dual 14-inch Full HD displays with powerful internal specifications, catering to the needs of business professionals. Believe it or not, it’s extremely affordable too.

The ACEMAGIC X1 is powered by the Alder Lake 17-1255U processor, featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 10-core, 12-thread configuration. The processor operates at a base frequency of 3.5GHz, with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7GHz.

The laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory and includes a 1TB M.2 NVMe 2280 PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include USB 3.0 ports capable of 5Gbps, HDMI 2.0 supporting 4K output at 60Hz, and two Type-C ports -- one for display output and data transfer, and another dedicated to charging. Wireless capabilities include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

For those in the market for a laptop that blends advanced multitasking capabilities with cutting-edge technology, the ACEMAGIC X1 available for a surprisingly low $899, presents itself as an intriguing option. You can pre-order it here now.