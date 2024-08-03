Get 'Security-Driven Software Development' (worth $30.99) for FREE

Perfect for any programmer or developer working on mission-critical applications, this hands-on guide, Security-Driven Software Development, helps you adopt secure software development practices.

Explore core concepts like security specification, modeling, and threat mitigation with the iterative approach of this book that allows you to trace security requirements through each phase of software development. You won’t stop at the basics; you’ll delve into multiple-layer attacks and develop the mindset to prevent them.

SEE ALSO:

Through an example application project involving an entertainment ticketing software system, you’ll look at high-profile security incidents that have affected popular music stars and performers. Drawing from the author’s decades of experience building secure applications in this domain, this book offers comprehensive techniques where problem-solving meets practicality for secure development.

By the end of this book, you’ll have gained the expertise to systematically secure software projects, from crafting robust security specifications to adeptly mitigating multifaceted threats, ensuring your applications stand resilient in the face of evolving.

Security-Driven Software Development, from Packt, usually retails for $169 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 14, so act fast.