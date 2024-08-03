Get 'Security-Driven Software Development' (worth $30.99) for FREE

No Comments

Perfect for any programmer or developer working on mission-critical applications, this hands-on guide, Security-Driven Software Development, helps you adopt secure software development practices.

Explore core concepts like security specification, modeling, and threat mitigation with the iterative approach of this book that allows you to trace security requirements through each phase of software development. You won’t stop at the basics; you’ll delve into multiple-layer attacks and develop the mindset to prevent them.

SEE ALSO:

Through an example application project involving an entertainment ticketing software system, you’ll look at high-profile security incidents that have affected popular music stars and performers. Drawing from the author’s decades of experience building secure applications in this domain, this book offers comprehensive techniques where problem-solving meets practicality for secure development.

By the end of this book, you’ll have gained the expertise to systematically secure software projects, from crafting robust security specifications to adeptly mitigating multifaceted threats, ensuring your applications stand resilient in the face of evolving.

Security-Driven Software Development, from Packt, usually retails for $169 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 14, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

Get 'Security-Driven Software Development' (worth $30.99) for FREE

Ransomware in the global healthcare industry 

The savings metric every FinOps team needs to know: effective savings rate

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

Revolutionary ACEMAGIC X1 dual-screen Windows 11 laptop launches for $899

Security teams failing to manage Apple devices effectively

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

95 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

51 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.6.0 is the open source operating system you need!

19 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.