Proton VPN launches updates to protect free speech

No Comments

Governments in many countries are imposing internet shutdowns at alarming rates, reaching new milestones each year with 283 shutdowns documented in 39 countries in 2023. Often these are triggered by public protests, active conflict, elections or political instability in order to keep people in the dark.

Proton VPN is announcing three major updates designed to fight censorship and protect free speech around the world.

The company will provide new servers in the 12 countries at the bottom of the Freedom House Index and the Democracy Index. It's also bringing its anti-censorship protocol, Stealth, to Windows and launching Discreet Icons on Android helping users in authoritarian countries to hide their Proton VPN app on their phone.

David Peterson, general manager of Proton VPN, says, "It has become increasingly common for authoritarian governments to go beyond purely online technical measures to discourage or block VPN use. Certain countries have even begun demanding citizens hand over their smartphones for physical inspection. Protecting free speech and fighting censorship is a core part of our mission and we're committed to doing what we can to help users around the world. With today's announcements, we hope to give people the tools they need to bypass censorship and access a free and fair internet, wherever they are."

The Stealth protocol is designed to bypass sophisticated government censorship systems using an 'obfuscation' technique to disguise VPN traffic, making it look like regular internet traffic. Previously made available on iOS, Android and MacOS, Stealth has already helped millions of people around the world. Starting today it's also available to users on Windows.

Discreet Icons is a new feature that helps Android users hide the Proton VPN app on their phones. Reports of police in authoritarian countries confiscating or inspecting citizen's smartphones are growing and for many having a VPN or secure communications app on their phone can be considered incriminating. Discreet Icons helps users change the usual Proton VPN logo with generic app icons (weather, note-taking, to-do list etc),giving them some protection in the event of a random search.

You can find out more on the Proton VPN site.

Image credit: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Proton VPN launches updates to protect free speech

It's time to get proactive about vulnerability remediation

You could finally be about to get a payout from Apple for your dodgy MacBook butterfly keyboard

Security firm warns that 'design weaknesses' in Windows Smart App Control mean it can be easily bypassed

Samsung starts mass-producing thinnest 12nm-class LPDDR5X DRAM for next-gen mobile devices

Micron introduces first PCIe Gen6 SSD for data centers

TCL launches NXTFRAME TV: Blending art and technology in an ultra-slim design

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

13 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.