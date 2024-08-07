Devs beware: Apple announces Gatekeeper security enhancements in macOS Sequoia

No Comments
macOS Gatekeeper

Working much like Microsoft's Smart App Control tool that is part of Windows, Apple has Gatekeeper for macOS. It is a security feature which is designed to ensure that only trusted software runs on a user's Mac.

In the upcoming macOS Sequoia, Gatekeeper is being updated to help boost security. While this runtime protection change may be welcomed by many, the approach Apple has taken is also likely to irritate some users as it makes it more awkward to run unsigned software.

See also:

As things stand at the moment, it is possible to bypass Gatekeeper protection by Control-clicking an app. This is set to change as Apple is taking away this quick bypass option. That is not to say that getting past Gatekeeper is not possible, but that it is more cumbersome.

Announcing the change, Apple says:

In macOS Sequoia, users will no longer be able to Control-click to override Gatekeeper when opening software that isn't signed correctly or notarized. They'll need to visit System Settings > Privacy & Security to review security information for software before allowing it to run.

With the vast majority of software being distributed through the Mac App Store, the change may not present too many challenges to most people. But there are still plenty of developers who, for various reasons, choose not to use the Mac App Store. For devs in this position, Apple recommends that software is submitted to be notarized so it can run without triggering Gatekeeper.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Devs beware: Apple announces Gatekeeper security enhancements in macOS Sequoia

Google TV Streamer: A threat to Apple TV?

NETGEAR launches WBE710: A Wi-Fi 7 access point for business networks

Google unveils 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

Ransomware groups develop more sophisticated business models

62 percent of phishing emails pass DMARC checks

Enterprises building AI infrastructure on a budget

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

14 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

13 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.