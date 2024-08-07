Samsung launches new 512GB USB flash drives

Samsung has just enhanced its USB flash drive lineup by introducing 512GB capacities for its BAR Plus and FIT Plus models, and a new USB Type-C option.

The new 512GB versions promise impressive read speeds of up to 400 MB/s and write speeds up to 110 MB/s. This capability allows users to transfer large files such as a 3GB 4K UHD video to a PC in about 10 seconds. The drives are versatile, supporting a broad range of devices through their USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, and are backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. They also support various operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Designed for durability, the BAR Plus and FIT Plus drives come with Samsung's five-proof protection, guarding against water, high temperatures, x-ray, drops, and magnetic impacts. Both models boast a minimalist design, with the BAR Plus featuring a sturdy metal body and integrated key ring, and the FIT Plus designed for continuous, unobtrusive operation in devices.

Adding to the family is the USB Type-C 512GB flash drive, which incorporates Samsung NAND flash for reliable performance and fast data transfers with read/write speeds up to 400 MB/s. This compact drive is highly portable and offers extensive compatibility with various devices, from laptops and smartphones to cameras.

These new models are available for purchase here, each priced at $79.99. The BAR Plus is offered in Titan Grey or Champagne Silver, while the FIT Plus is available in a standard Black design, and the USB Type-C model comes in Blue or Titan Gray.

