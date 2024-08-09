Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is working on separating Updates and the Library in Microsoft Store. Available to Insiders at the time of writing, it should help users check for updates quicker.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Files 3.6

The well-designed file manager offers many features that File Explorer lacks. The new version adds more, including custom background images for folders.

This feature enables you to set background images for individual folders. Also new are an Actions menu in the title bar and even more keyboard shortcuts.

NVIDIA App (Beta)

The latest version of the NVIDIA App, designed to replace GeForce Experience and such in the long run, adds "Display settings, RTX Video Enhancement controls, application sorting" and app translations.

One Game Launcher (Pro)

One Game Launcher (Pro) is a free program that unifies the game launching experience on Windows. It supports dozens of stores, including Steam, Gog, Epic, Game Pass, and others.

Once set up, it displays all games in its interface. From there, you may search or filter games, and launch them.

